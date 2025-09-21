Man fatally shoots mother's boyfriend during argument, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro Police are investigating a fight that turned deadly in the northwest valley.

Police first received calls of gunshots in the area of the 10000 block of Mount Blackburn Avenue and North Silver Run Peak Drive at around 10 a.m.

Authorities found a man with gunshot wounds at a home. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Authorities later learned that a man got into a fight with her mom's boyfriend. The son pulled a gun on the boyfriend and shot him, resulting in his death, according to LVMPD.

The man is now in custody.

There is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.