SUMMERLIN (KTNV) — Colorful Geniuses Homeschool Co-Operative is marking a major milestone with a community celebration designed to bring local families together while showcasing educational resources and family-focused organizations across the valley.

The organization will host its 5th Birthday Celebration & Open House, a free event inviting homeschool families and community members to connect with local businesses, educational programs and support services available throughout the Las Vegas.

WATCH | Homeschool organization celebrates 5 years of building community in the valley

Homeschool organization celebrates five years of building community across the valley

"We are a K through eighth extracurricular homeschool co-op, said Tasha Dixon, founder of Colorful Geniuses Homeschool Co-Operative. "That means that we cover extracurricular topics only, like art, music, STEM, P.E., things like that. We leave the academics to the parents."

Founded in 2022, Colorful Geniuses was established to create an inclusive and culturally enriching homeschool community where children could learn, build friendships and grow in a supportive environment. Since its launch with only a small group of participating families, the co-operative has expanded into a growing network serving homeschoolers across the valley — including Dixon's own children, who are also homeschooled.

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"During the school year, we meet every Thursday, and in between those meetings we do field trips, community events, and other things like that to just build connectivity and community among our co op family and even with people in the community like volunteer work," Dixon said.

While the event drew strong community interest, with all sponsorship and vendor opportunities filled ahead of the celebration. Dixon says the response reflects the continued growth of homeschooling communities in the region and the demand for spaces where families can connect and collaborate, and that she looks forward to future events that change the tradition view on homeschooling.

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“One of the biggest misconceptions about homeschooling is that homeschool students are not socialized or don’t have the same opportunities as children in public school,” Dixon said. "I actually feel the opposite. I feel like we interact with so many people of different age groups, ethnicities, environments, and they get to hold real conversations with adults. They're not just sitting among people of their exact same age. We get so many opportunities to engage and interact."

Colorful Geniuses shared that they look forward to connecting with more community partners and families in the area in the future. For more on their mission and how you can participate, click here to visit their website.

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