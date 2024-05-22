Holland tourist dies after medical episode at Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY (KTNV) — A man is dead after an "apparent medical event" at Death Valley National Park.

According to the National Park Service, the 70-year-old and his wife were visiting from Holland.

Rangers said the man was driving on Artists Drive before he went unconscious.

His wife was able to stop the vehicle safely and moved her husband to the back seat.

Rangers said there was no cell service in that area of the park so the woman drove to Furnace Creek in order to call 911.

Park rangers did CPR. However, the man was pronounced dead by rangers on the scene, under consultation with University Medical Center.