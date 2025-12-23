Holiday travel surge: 109.5 million expected to drive this week as weather threatens plans

AAA predicts 109.5 million people will be driving during this holiday travel period, making it one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

The massive volume of travelers includes Las Vegas locals planning to drive to Southern California on Christmas Eve, when rain is forecast for the region.

The combination of heavy traffic and potential weather complications creates challenging conditions for holiday drivers.

Drivers are preparing to adjust their plans if conditions worsen, particularly along busy routes like Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Los Angeles. The corridor typically sees significant congestion during holiday periods, and weather could compound delays.

"I like the drive, I like the road trips. I feel like if it gets too bad where I can't take it, I'll just pull over and wait it out," Sophia Auciello said after visiting with friends in Las Vegas.

With the increased traffic and safety concerns, law enforcement agencies are stepping up patrols during the holiday period to address crashes and impaired driving incidents that pose risks to travelers.

"It's a problem we have out here in California: wrecks, DUIs. It's a real problem," said Mica Williams, on the way back to Las Vegas with her son.

Some travelers are taking proactive measures to avoid both weather and traffic issues by leaving early or waiting out the worst conditions.

According to AAA, Las Vegas and Los Angeles are both named in their list of the top 10 year-end driving destinations, contributing to the expected surge in road travel.

The holiday travel period represents one of the most challenging times for drivers, with millions of Americans hitting the roads simultaneously while monitoring weather conditions that could impact their journeys.

