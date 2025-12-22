LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Travelers passing through Harry Reid International Airport this holiday season should prepare for larger crowds than usual, but airport officials say a little planning can help maintain the holiday spirit.

WATCH | Hailey Gravitt stopped by the airport to learn what travelers should expect and how to avoid any last-minute stress:

Holiday travel rush hits Harry Reid International Airport with crowds and cheer

TSA officials are advising passengers to arrive early, stay organized and be ready for longer security checks during the busy travel period.

Even small delays can turn into major holiday headaches without proper preparation.

"I was in the airport for a good three hours just sitting there," said Darius Brady as he prepared to fly to Houston. "It was crowded. I couldn't find a seat, couldn't charge my phone. I'm sitting on the ground just waiting for our gate."

Brady, flying Southwest Airlines, described the rush to board due to the airline's first-come, first-served seating policy but said the experience ended well.

"Everybody rushing to the door, so I mean it was a little rush, but you know I got on the plane safe, so I was just fine," they said.

Most families are focusing on the basics: expecting longer lines, crowded terminals and packing extra patience.

However, holiday cheer remains visible throughout the airport, including from parents excited to welcome their children home for the holidays.

Two mothers at the airport shared their enthusiasm about their kids' return, despite some initial embarrassment from their children about the festive welcome.

"Embarrassed," Beverly Connors said. "But they love it deep inside."

Another parent expressed particular joy about her son making time to visit after recently moving to the area.

"He just moved here last month, so, you know, especially him making time and then his girlfriend making time just tops everything off," she said.

While holiday travel can be chaotic, proper planning allows travelers to maintain their holiday spirit and even spread some fun along the way.

Airport officials recommend that both frequent flyers and first-time holiday travelers plan ahead and arrive early.

For those heading home after the holidays, Jan. 4 is expected to be the busiest day at Harry Reid International Airport.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive early to avoid any disruptions to their travel plans.

