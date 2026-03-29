Hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian near Rancho Drive and West Washington Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian near North Rancho Drive and West Washington Avenue Saturday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say that around 10:38 p.m., a white Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound on Rancho Drive, passing through the intersection with Washington Avenue when the driver struck a pedestrian.

The driver fled the scene but was later located.

Emergency crews arrived, and despite all efforts, the pedestrian was determined to be beyond any further medical intervention. They were later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595 or (702) 828-3060 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.” Message & Data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.