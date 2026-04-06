Hit-and-run crash hospitalizes 1 near Lake Mead and Nellis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A hit-and-run crash left a driver with non-life-threatening injuries on Sunday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened at around 4:19 p.m. between a car and an SUV near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Marion Drive.

According to police, the driver of the car fled the scene of the crash.

The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The road on East Lake Mead Boulevard was closed but has since been reopened.