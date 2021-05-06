Hispanic homeownership growing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hispanic homeownership is growing in the country and Las Vegas is not the exception.

According to Zillow, nearly half of Hispanics (48.9%) own their home, the highest level since the Great Recession. However, Hispanic home buyers are more often denied by mortgage lenders.

The denial rate in Nevada for Hispanic applicants was 12% in 2017, compared to 9% overall and 65% said they are concerned about qualifying for a mortgage at all in a recent Zillow survey.

