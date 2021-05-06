10 most affordable cities and 10 most affordable states to buy a house

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the cost of homes rising in the larger metro areas, many people are considering buying a home in another smaller city or state that is more affordable.
Forbes Advisor looked at the 100 metro areas with a population of at least 100,000 to identify the top 10 most affordable cities for homebuyers.
TOP TEN MOST AFFORDABLE CITIES
- Detroit, Michigan. Median home price in 2020 — $59,000
- Cleveland, Ohio. Median home price in 2020 — $140,000
- Toledo, Ohio. Median home price in 2020 — $95,000
- Memphis, Tennessee. Median home price in 2020 — $123,000
- Baltimore, Maryland. Median home price in 2020 — $191,000
- Rochester, New York. Median home price in 2020 — $151,000
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Median home price in 2020 — $167,000
- Montgomery, Alabama. Median home price in 2020 — $192,000
- Buffalo, New York. Median home price in 2020 — $184,000
- Kansas City, Kansas. Median home price in 2020 — $170,000
Apartment Therapy and WalletHub recently released a list of the 10 cheapest states to buy a home in. They are:
TOP 10 MOST AFFORDABLE STATES
- South Dakota — $198,000
- Arkansas — $200,000
- Ohio — $200,000
- Missouri — $229,000
- Wisconsin — $233,000
- North Dakota — $238,000
- West Virginia — $240,000
- Alabama — $243,000
- Michigan — $247,000
- Kentucky — $250,000