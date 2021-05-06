Watch
10 most affordable cities and 10 most affordable states to buy a house

Posted at 2:44 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 18:04:01-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the cost of homes rising in the larger metro areas, many people are considering buying a home in another smaller city or state that is more affordable.

Forbes Advisor looked at the 100 metro areas with a population of at least 100,000 to identify the top 10 most affordable cities for homebuyers.

TOP TEN MOST AFFORDABLE CITIES

  1. Detroit, Michigan. Median home price in 2020 — $59,000
  2. Cleveland, Ohio. Median home price in 2020 — $140,000
  3. Toledo, Ohio. Median home price in 2020 — $95,000
  4. Memphis, Tennessee. Median home price in 2020 — $123,000
  5. Baltimore, Maryland. Median home price in 2020 — $191,000
  6. Rochester, New York. Median home price in 2020 — $151,000
  7. Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Median home price in 2020 — $167,000
  8. Montgomery, Alabama. Median home price in 2020 — $192,000
  9. Buffalo, New York. Median home price in 2020 — $184,000
  10. Kansas City, Kansas. Median home price in 2020 — $170,000

Apartment Therapy and WalletHub recently released a list of the 10 cheapest states to buy a home in. They are:

TOP 10 MOST AFFORDABLE STATES

  1. South Dakota — $198,000
  2. Arkansas — $200,000
  3. Ohio — $200,000
  4. Missouri — $229,000
  5. Wisconsin — $233,000
  6. North Dakota — $238,000
  7. West Virginia — $240,000
  8. Alabama — $243,000
  9. Michigan — $247,000
  10. Kentucky — $250,000
