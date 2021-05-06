10 most affordable cities and 10 most affordable states to buy a house

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the cost of homes rising in the larger metro areas, many people are considering buying a home in another smaller city or state that is more affordable.

Forbes Advisor looked at the 100 metro areas with a population of at least 100,000 to identify the top 10 most affordable cities for homebuyers.

TOP TEN MOST AFFORDABLE CITIES

Detroit, Michigan. Median home price in 2020 — $59,000 Cleveland, Ohio. Median home price in 2020 — $140,000 Toledo, Ohio. Median home price in 2020 — $95,000 Memphis, Tennessee. Median home price in 2020 — $123,000 Baltimore, Maryland. Median home price in 2020 — $191,000 Rochester, New York. Median home price in 2020 — $151,000 Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Median home price in 2020 — $167,000 Montgomery, Alabama. Median home price in 2020 — $192,000 Buffalo, New York. Median home price in 2020 — $184,000 Kansas City, Kansas. Median home price in 2020 — $170,000

Apartment Therapy and WalletHub recently released a list of the 10 cheapest states to buy a home in. They are:

TOP 10 MOST AFFORDABLE STATES