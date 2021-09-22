Hiring event keeps Mt. Charleston staff family together

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Staying together is an important goal for the employees and managers of Mount Charleston Lodge. On Wednesday, a hiring fair at The Front Yard inside Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery was the first time employees who lost their jobs got together.

“We’re looking now and finding what fits for all of our team members so we can make sure that they can go on with life, and after this pandemic that this doesn’t interrupt their life again,” said Tom Schnekloth, an operations manager who has been with the company for 17 years.

Less than a week ago, the beloved landmark burned to the ground. Even though the cabins were saved, the restaurant and bar were destroyed. It had been a staple in the community for more than a hundred years.

“Coming into wedding season and everything else, everyone was so excited, and then to wake up Friday morning and to see it gone was heartbreaking” Schnekloth said.

Several of the employees have worked up on Mount Charleston for more than a decade. Schnekloth the heart of the Lodge is its family, and that after losing the building, it would be even more devastating to lose the people who have helped make it what it is today.

“The inevitable day that we get those doors back open up on the mountain, we’ve going to welcome back everybody that wants to come back to the lodge,” Schnekloth said.

The Elllis Company has a couple of new locations opening up next month. A pub in Aliante is where managers hope to staff the Mount Charleston group, so that they won't lose fellow co-workers they have developed a special friendship with.

