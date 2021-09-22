Mount Charleston Lodge owners 'committed to rebuilding' after devastating fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Owners of the Mount Charleston Lodge say they are dedicated to rebuilding the beloved building and recreating the atmosphere and charm that the Lodge had for several years.

The building was considered historic to several members of the community but it was lost in flames on Sept. 17 when a fire broke out in a storage area under the Lodge's patio deck.

“The outpouring of love and memories has been incredible,” said Christina Ellis, GM for Ellis Island hotel, casino-brewery. And while we are committed to rebuilding, our first priorities are to take care of the team members and guests who helped make The Lodge feel like a second home to so many.”

Management says it sent a company-wide memo regarding an internal job fair that is scheduled for Wednesday for Lodge team members to get new employment opportunities at Ellis' sister properties in the Las Vegas valley with the goal of retaining the complete team.

Owners also say they plan to reopen the Mount Charleston Cabins on Friday as that area of the complex did not receive any damage in the incident. Management will provide guests with continental breakfast, and those staying in the event cabin will receive an in-room happy hour experience with wine and cheese.

Additionally, the Lodge has been a very popular destination for various events and due to the fire, management says it has reached out to all event hosts for the foreseeable future and is working with them on solutions.

“The loss of the Lodge has been heartbreaking, but our team recognizes how horrible it is to lose the location of an event you’ve been planning for months or possibly years,” Ellis said. “We want to do our best to assist our guests during this time.”

The Clark County Fire Department has yet to officially rule the fire but owners are calling it an accidental fire and CCFD Chief Larry Haydu said the initial findings are also pointing that direction.

No injuries were reported in the fire and firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to any nearby trees or the nearby cabins.