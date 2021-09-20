Mount Charleston Lodge fire investigation continues, Clark County fire says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County fire officials continue their investigation into the fire that destroyed the Mount Charleston Lodge early Friday morning.

Monday, Clark County Fire Department Chief Larry Haydu shared with 13 Action News that the fire appeared to have started in a storage area under the Lodge's patio deck. But the actual cause of the blaze remains undetermined.

Fire crews first received reports of the Lodge fire at about 4:45 a.m. on Friday. However, the historic building to several members of the community was already engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the nearby pine trees or cabins during their response.

Haydu says Friday's fire initially seems to be accidental but not officially ruled just yet with more information forthcoming as of Monday afternoon.

The Mount Charleston Lodge has a deep, rich history going back over a hundred years.

"The Mount Charleston Lodge was the first commercial facility open to the public on the mountain," said historian Mark Hall-Patton.

