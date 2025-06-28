Prepare for overnight lane reductions, ramp closures this upcoming Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be having more overnight closures in its effort to update freeway signage throughout the valley.

You should be looking out for overnight closures starting Sunday, June 29.

9 p.m. Sunday, June 29 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 30:

Southbound Interstate 11/U.S. 95 transfer ramp near Ann Road from the from the collector distributor lanes to southbound I-11/ U.S. 95 and Rancho Drive closed

Ann Road on-ramp to southbound I-11/U.S. 95 and Rancho Drive closed

9 p.m. Monday, June 30 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 1:



Westbound CC-215 transition ramp to north and southbound I-11/U.S. 95 closed

Lanes reduced on westbound CC-215 transition ramp to north and southbound on-ramp to I-11/U.S. 95

Lanes reduced on Oso Blanco Road from Grand Montecito Parkway to North Durango Road

9 p.m. Tuesday, July 1 to 5 a.m., Wednesday, July 2: