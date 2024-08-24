Here is what parents think of the new CCSD weapons detection system at sports games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week, the Clark County School District (CCSD) rolled out its newest weapon detection system during numerous football games across the valley.

“I think it’s a great idea, you can never be too safe with everything going on," said parent Kelly Friedman.

“I feel like it’s a great system to keep the family and kids safe, especially during big games like this, especially rivalry games, you know, keep the community safe," said Kalayha Sweetwine.

The district purchased 43 detectors this year at a cost of $3.7 million. These security devices are equipped with a surveillance camera and monitors. The systems can also detect the mass of objects.

CCSD Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Carter told the media that it takes three seconds for each person to walk through it and for the system to reset.

However, last Friday concerns were raised over the long line at some sporting events.

This Friday was no exception. Channel 13 also noticed long lines at the Liberty High School football game, but crews were also working fast to get everyone into the stadium.

Parents like Kelly Friedman said they don't mind the wait.

"I don’t worry about the extra time it takes me to get into games 'cause they wanted to be safe and just make sure there’s no issues," Friedman said.

According to the district, nearly 300 weapons were confiscated from CCSD schools last year.

Officials told Channel 13 that no firearms were recovered at any CCSD athletics event when the district used standard metal detectors last year. Other parents tell us the new system is a welcomed sight.

“It’s always a good thing because you never know what can happen. So I think it’s good to take measures beforehand," one attendee said.

CCSD also set up flyers near the entrance of the Liberty High School Stadium advising people to empty their pockets before getting to the front of the line.

CCSD is also asking parents to be patient with crews.