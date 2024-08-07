Clark County School District Back-To-School Guide, and what's new this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District has released their Back-To-School Guide for the 2024-25 academic year.

School starts on Monday, Aug. 12, for CCSD students.

In their guide, you can find information on school registration, school supplies, food services, code of conduct and mental health resources.

Below are some of the new additions that will impact students this year.

SEE THE FULL GUIDE | Click the link here.

Non-locking, signal-blocking phone pouches

There are also some new additions for the district this year, such as non-locking, signal-blocking pouches for students' cell phones for middle and high schools.

Clark County School District

Weapons detection system

CCSD is also implementing a new weapons detection system for large sporting events and student gatherings — these will replace handheld metal detectors.

Clark County School District

CCSD student IDs

Also new this year is the requirement to wear student IDs for middle and high schoolers. CCSD is asking students to wear these IDs on lanyards provided by the school so staff can identify students. These new IDs will also provide information on SaveVoice — an anonymous reporting system for threats and for the well-being of Nevada students.

Clark County School District

Concussion protocol

The district said students who receive a head injury and continue to experience symptoms will undergo a Return To Learn Protocol screening process — this will give them additional resources and assistance with their education needs.

Students will be referred to their school's Section 504 Liason for "consideration of a 504 Plan to assist them during their recovery."

If a student receives a head injury while participating in a sporting event, they will follow a Return To Play and a Return To Learn protocal as outlined in CCSD's Concussion Policy.

This protocol was made to be in accordance with Nevada Senate Bill 80, which went into effect on July 1, 2024.

Additional resources