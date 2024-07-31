CCSD to replace metal detectors with 'enhanced' weapons detection system at large events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Expect new security measures at large-scale events as the Clark County School District will replace metal detectors with "an enhanced Weapons Detection System."

The system will roll out at large athletic events at Clark County high schools and "random school arrival screenings" at middle schools and high schools, according to CCSD. That includes varsity football and basketball games.

"The Weapons Detection System screens students faster to ensure that all students can take part in the process with minimal impact to the start of the school day," CCSD said.

The system has been in use since the 2018-19 school year for random screenings at various middle schools and high schools.

Watch a video on the new system below.

CCSD's New Weapons Detection Systems to Replace Metal Detectors at Large Events

“CCSD continues to enhance school safety by incorporating innovative technologies for the protection of our students and staff,” CCSD Interim Superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell said. “The Weapons Detection System allows for consistent and efficient security screening.”

The enhanced system will also be used at random arrival screenings at middle schools and high schools.

