Here are the road closures you need to know for the L'etape Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you see a ton of bicyclists on the road on Sunday, you're not mistaken, the L'Etape Las Vegas by Tour De France is kicking off on Sunday, May 4.

This means drivers should be aware of expected road closures on Sunday. Channel 13 has the details of when and where those closures will take place.

From 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, State Route 159 (West Charleston Boulevard/Red Rock Canyon Road) will be closed in both directions from Desert Foothills Drive in west Las Vegas to State Route 160.

Las Vegas Metro will be escorting local traffic to and from residences. People will not be able to access the Red Rock Scenic Loop or nearby hiking trails during that time.

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 4, the westbound lanes of State Route 160 will be closed between the junction with State Route 159 and mile marker 27 near Sandy Valley Road.

For more information, you can check out the lasvegas.letapeseries.com

