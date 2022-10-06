Henderson students surprised with free breakfast before school 

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Food insecurity continues to be a major problem in southern Nevada.

One in four Clark County kids don’t know where their next meal will come from — that's enough kids to fill Allegiant Stadium more than two times.

On Thursday morning, more than 500 students and teachers at Robert Elementary School in Henderson were surprised with a delicious free breakfast. The meals were prepared by chef Scott Pajak, the culinary director for the Emerald Island and Rainbow Club casinos.

“There’s nothing better than this. It doesn’t matter what time you gotta get up. It’s fun,” Pajak said.

Each plate was filled with scrambled eggs, turkey sausage, hash browns, fruit and a muffin. The meals were delivered directly to the students before the start of the school day.

The meal distribution is part of the Chefs for Kids program. The organization is made up of cooks, educators and volunteers who work to feed thousands of students year-round.

“Those are things that make you feel good about doing what you do all day," said Richard Cino, an executive board member at Chefs for Kids. "The long hours and everything pays off when you get to give back to the community.”