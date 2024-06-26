Henderson police respond to barricade near Warm Springs Road, Annabelle Lane

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police are investigating a barricade situation and are asking the public to avoid the area.

According to police, around 8 p.m., they received a call about a domestic disturbance where one of the people involved had a firearm. That is in the area of Dallas Terrace and Manti Pl, which is near Warm Springs Road and Annabelle Lane.

Officers arrived on the scene and attempted to make contact with the subject, who refused to comply with officers and barricaded themselves inside a home.

SWAT and CNT were activated and are now on the scene.

No additional information has been released by police, as of 9:30 p.m.

They are advising the public to avoid the area.