LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department, in partnership with the Salvation Army, is hosting a backpack and school supply drive and is accepting donations now until July 22.

HPD invites the community to drop off the following school supplies at any Henderson Police Substation:

Backpacks

Glue

Pens

Markers

Paper

Pencil cases

Notebooks

Pencils

Crayons

Folders

Erasers

Rulers

Pencil sharpeners

“We are thrilled to work alongside our wonderful community in helping children receive school supplies essential for a successful school year,” said Henderson Police Chief Thedrick Andres. “Our officers look forward to meeting members of our community during this wonderful cause.”

Donations collected throughout the school supply drive will be distributed during a Back-to-School safety and resource event on Thursday, July 28, at the Galleria at Sunset while supplies last.