Henderson police asking for public's help identifying hit-and-run driver

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police are releasing new information and asking for the public's help after a hit-and-run crash left a 71-year-old man dead.

This happened Tuesday morning at Wellness Place near Stufflebeam Avenue.

Investigators said the man was crossing the street in a marked sidewalk when he was hit. On Friday, police said the vehicle was a white 2008 to 2014 Dodge Challenger and the driver is believed to be a Hispanic man in his mid-30s.

Henderson Police Department

Henderson Police traffic investigators are asking for the public's help with any further information or possible eyewitnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 725-249-6118 or by emailing investigator Jason Scoble at Jason.Scoble@CityofHenderson.com. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.