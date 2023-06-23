Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Henderson police asking for public's help identifying hit-and-run driver

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Henderson hit-and-run
Posted at 10:12 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 13:16:19-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police are releasing new information and asking for the public's help after a hit-and-run crash left a 71-year-old man dead.

This happened Tuesday morning at Wellness Place near Stufflebeam Avenue.

Investigators said the man was crossing the street in a marked sidewalk when he was hit. On Friday, police said the vehicle was a white 2008 to 2014 Dodge Challenger and the driver is believed to be a Hispanic man in his mid-30s.

Henderson hit-and-run

Henderson Police traffic investigators are asking for the public's help with any further information or possible eyewitnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 725-249-6118 or by emailing investigator Jason Scoble at Jason.Scoble@CityofHenderson.com. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH