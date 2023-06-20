Pedestrian in critical condition after Henderson hit-and-run, authorities looking for driver

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is at the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Henderson early Tuesday morning.

According to the Henderson Police Department, this happened at 6:04 a.m. at Wellness Place and Galleria Drive.

Investigators state the person was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk when they were hit by a white Dodge Challenger.

Police said the vehicle failed to stop at the scene and was last seen driving away eastbound towards Galleria Drive.

Investigators said it's unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-5000.