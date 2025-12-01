Henderson police arrest high school theater teacher for sexual assault

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Clark County School District teacher was booked into jail for crimes related to sexual contact with a student, the Henderson Police Department confirmed to Channel 13.

A Henderson Police spokesperson identified the teacher as 35-year-old Anthony Coffield, who police say was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 26. Coffield was booked into the Henderson Detention Center for sexual assault and sexual conduct with a pupil.

Green Valley High School's website identifies Anthony Coffield as a theater teacher. The Clark County School District did not immediately respond to Channel 13's request for comment on his arrest.

"The arrest follows a month-long investigation conducted in coordination with the Clark County District Attorney's Office," police stated.

At this time, investigators do not believe there are additional victims in this case, officials added.

Coffield is scheduled to appear for a felony arraignment in Henderson Justice Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, according to court records.