Henderson organization reminds people to check seats for loved ones in the heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During the hot summer months, hot car deaths are top of mind for first responders.

It may seem like a no-brainer to make sure children, elderly family members, and pets are out of the car on a hot day but mistakes happen.

In a now decade-long effort, the organization "Check Your Seats in the Heat" has been working to prevent hot car deaths.

They're doing so alongside Henderson Fire Department, Henderson Police Department, and the Henderson City Council.

Temperatures inside cars can reach over 130 degrees.

If you leave a child unattended in a hot car, Henderson police say you will be charged with child endangerment.

First responders remind parents to check the back seat before walking away from their car.

Henderson first responders say a good tip is to leave a phone or something used daily in the back seat as a reminder to check for someone that may have been left behind.