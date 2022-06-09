Protecting the paws: Las Vegas business keeps pets active and safe from the heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas company ‘Run Dawg’ has found a safe way for pets to exercise while avoiding the hot summer sun.

The company has a mobile dog gym that uses non-motorized treadmills in a climate-controlled van. They use non-motorized treadmills called “slatmills” and use positive motivation to encourage the dogs to run in place, fully supervised and coached to maintain optimum results while eliminating the risks of hot-weather exercise.

As Las Vegas continues to hit temperatures above 100 degrees, the co-owner of the company, Raymond Santopietro, says the asphalt temperature can skyrocket to 180 degrees.

A dog’s paws begin to burn at 120 degrees, making it dangerous to walk your dog outside. Hot weather can also raise your dog’s core temperature over 105 degrees, which is where they begin to experience heat distress and possibly even heat stroke.

According to Santopietro, every year thousands of dogs succumb to heat stroke brought on by hot weather walks.

“For upwards of six months every year, dog owners avoid exercising their dog in the heat to protect them, ultimately harming them through a lack of physical movement. As a result, dogs are overweight, unhealthy and agitated,” Santopietro said.