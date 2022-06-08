Cooling stations open amid excessive heat warning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Southern Nevada experiences hotter temperatures than usual in June, the National Weather Service is issuing an excessive heat warning from Thursday to Saturday. This is prompting the opening of cooling stations across the Valley.

Walnut Recreation Center

3075 N. Walnut Road

Las Vegas, NV 89115

702-455-8402

M-F 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sat 10 a.m. - 2p.m.

Pearson Community Center

1625 West Carey Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89032

702-455-1220

M-F 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sat 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Hollywood Recreation Center

1650 S. Hollywood Boulevard

Las Vegas, NV 89142

702-455-0566

M-F 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sat 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cambrige Recreation Center

3930 Cambridge Street

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-455-7169

M-F 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Closed Weekends

Whitney Recreation Center

5712 E. Missouri Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89122

702-455-7576

M-F 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sat 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Courtyard Homeless Resource Center

314 Foremaster Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-229-6117

24 hours daily

Caridad-Hebron

1150 Las Vegas Boulevard S.

Las Vegas, NV 89104

702-331-3591

M-F 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Downtown Recreation Center

50 E. Van Wagenen Road

Henderson, NV 89009

702-267-4040

M-F 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sat 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Downtown Senior Center

27 E. Texas Avenue

Henderson, NV 89015

702-267-4150

M-F 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Closed Weekends