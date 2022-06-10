How to protect your car against triple digit heat

LAS VEGAS, NV — Sitting in your car sounds like a better plan than standing outside in the heat. That is of course, until your car starts to malfunction,

Expert mechanics at Honest-1 Auto Care say they’ve been inundated with phone calls and walk ins since the heat began.

They say, summer is the busiest time of year for them. Putting in additional hours at the shop fixing the problems mother nature is creating.

Manager Steve Oliva says most cars come in with AC issues and overheating.

Oliva says as far as your car goes, listen and watch for warning signs like check engine lights, or any sensors that pop up. Those might be an indication of needing coolant or other fluids for the car.

He says if your car over heats, let it cool down before driving unless the issue is so bad and requires you to get a tow. He says you run the risk of ruining your engine if you ignore these problems.

Your tires are another thing to keep in mind when driving in triple digit heat. Oliva says to inflate your tires to the recommended air or even slightly lower. He says, in the heat your tires get more elastic and if you over inflate the, they can explode.

Lastly gas—don’t be stingy. Gas prices are high, but Oliva recommends always keeping a half a tank of gas. He says fuel is the only thing cooling off the fuel pump in high heat, if the liquid gets too low you run the risk of your pump giving out.