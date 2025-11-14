Henderson mayor highlights crime reduction and development progress in state of city address

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero delivered her State of the City address today, outlining the city's strategic priorities and highlighting significant progress in public safety and development initiatives.

According to Romero, violent crime in Henderson has decreased by 18 percent, while deadly crashes have dropped by 50 percent. The mayor emphasized these public safety improvements as key achievements for the growing Nevada city.

Romero pointed to several major development projects on the horizon, including the transformation of the old Fiesta site and the Re-Imagine Boulder Highway Project. She described these initiatives as exciting developments that will benefit the community.

The mayor also announced that more master-planned communities are coming to Henderson, along with additional parks for families to enjoy.

Henderson's educational achievements were another highlight of the address. The city is home to 33 five-star schools, representing a third of the country's top-performing schools.

"We just continue to benchmark ourselves against other cities that are high performing, and then we set our goals and we reach our goals," Romero said. "We stay very close to our strategic priorities. We're always focused on what our community is telling us is most important to them, and we continue to work on it."

The mayor emphasized that listening to local residents remains a priority in Henderson's governance approach.

The event drew notable attendance from regional leaders, including the mayors of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Boulder City, along with members of their city councils. Clark County Commissioner and former Henderson Mayor Jim Gibson was also present.

In a personal touch, Romero's entire family attended the address, with her grandchildren leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

