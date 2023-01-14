Henderson jeweler defends store during robbery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — George Tyler, the owner of "My Jewelers" in Henderson, was forced to defend his store during an attempted robbery Friday morning. Tyler was inside the store when two individuals threw a rock at the business in an attempt to break in.

"I hear this noise, this loud noise. I turn around, and they're kicking the front of the bottom glass door. I grab my shotgun right next to me, and I put it right through the door. And I say, 'Come on, come on,' and they ran like little girls," Tyler said.

This is not the first time criminals have targeted the store. In November, two individuals broke in with a trash can and stole thousands of dollars worth of items. Despite the efforts of the Henderson Police Department, no suspects have been arrested in either crime.

Tyler advises other small business owners to be vigilant and protect themselves and their businesses. "I hope this serves as a warning to other criminals that we will not be easy targets," he said.

The Henderson Police Department is currently investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911.