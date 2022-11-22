Jewelry store owner warns other business owners to 'stay vigilant' after burglary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — George Tyler, owner of My Jewelers in Henderson, says after his store was burglarized on Thursday.

Tyler is warning others to be vigilant.

At approximately 11 p.m., at least two suspects broke into Tyler's business, brought in a garbage can, and ransacked through the entire place.

“They took all of our watches and our silver stuff, and my cash drawer that only had change in it," said Tyler.

He says he was shocked to come in Friday morning only to find out his business was nearly destroyed.

Neighboring business owner, Debbie Aguayo, owner of Liberty Tax, says it doesn't surprise her as this type of crime has happened in the area before.

“Most [local businesses] do close early for that reason," said Aguayo. "The latest I'm ever open is seven or eight at night.”

Tyler says while he's now in recovery mode, he's sending a warning to other businesses to stay vigilant especially through the holiday season.

“You don’t know, you think [customers] are coming in, but you don’t know if you're being cased, or if they're checking you out," said Tyler, “Be on your guard, be alert.”

Tyler says Henderson Police Investigators are actively investigating this case.