Henderson investigators 'pursuing new leads' in 2021 disappearance of Kenneth Wright-Fletcher

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is calling out for new leads that could help the investigation into the disappearance of Kenneth Wright-Fletcher more than four years ago.

Wright-Fletcher, then 21 years old, was reported missing by family members in June 2021.

According to a Thursday news release, Henderson police have "received new information" about Wright-Fletcher's disappearance.

"Detectives are actively pursuing these newly developed leads as they continue working to determine the circumstances surrounding Wright-Fletcher's disappearance," a department spokesperson stated.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Henderson police are seeking help from the community by urging anyone who may seen or interacted with Wright-Fletcher to come forward and speak with investigators.

"Even details previously considered minor could prove critical to advancing the investigation," police stated.

Anyone with information to share is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4763. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Police add that Crime Stoppers tips leading to a felony arrest or indictment "may result in a cash reward."

