Henderson activates 400 new streetlights as part of Reimagine Boulder Highway Project

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Around 400 new streetlights are now operating along Boulder Highway as part of the Reimagine Boulder Highway Project, the city of Henderson announced Wednesday.

The city says the illumination of the streetlights along a stretch of the 7.5-mile corridor marked a "major milestone" in the project's efforts to improve safety along the roadway.

The streetlights are said to improve sightlines and reduce risks that have previously been a factor in serious and fatal crashes.

"This is a major step forward in making Boulder Highway safer for everyone who uses it," Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero said. "Turning on these lights is more than a construction milestone; it's a meaningful safety improvement for our community."

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Henderson's Reimagine Boulder Highway project shows progress one year later

According to the city, the project reached its halfway point in January.

"With much of the underground infrastructure now complete, the project is moving into more visible roadway and streetscape improvements as work continues to transform Boulder Highway into a safer, more connected corridor," the city said in a press release.

New streetlights are now on along a stretch of Boulder Highway, marking a major milestone for the Reimagine Boulder Highway project. The new lights will help drivers, pedestrians and cyclists see and move through the corridor more safely.



Learn more: https://t.co/ykSngU9VuA pic.twitter.com/KVNisFQbZ0 — City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) May 6, 2026

The city says the following work has been completed:



Installation of more than 20,000 feet of underground storm drains to reduce flooding

Upgraded traffic signal wiring at 17 intersections

More than 50,000 feet of conduit placed for streetlights

Laid "tens of thousands" of square yards of asphalt for future transit lanes

7,800 square yards of red concrete bus stops built

Relocated utilities, including water, electric, gas and communications lines

The Nevada Department of Transportation transferred ownership of Boulder Highway to Henderson, the city said, allowing it to make the "long-planned" improvements to safety and infrastructure.

You can keep up with the progress of the project at this link.