Henderson high school teacher accused of sexual assault by second victim

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County School District high school teacher is now facing additional charges after allegations of sexual assault against a second victim, a previous student from Spring Valley High School, arose.

35-year-old Anthony Coffield, a theater director at Green Valley High School, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 26 and booked into Henderson Detention Center for sexual assault and sexual conduct with a pupil.

An arrest report obtained by Channel 13 documents the results of a forensic test of the first victim's panties, which concluded that, "the DNA (Semen) located inside the crotch of the panties, could have only been produced by Coffield, 'or any of his paternal male relatives.'"

Additional court documents Channel 13 obtained allege that Coffield sexually assaulted and had sexual conduct with a second student on or between April 1, 2016 and May 31, 2016, while he was a teacher at Spring Valley High School.

He became a full-time teacher at Spring Valley High School in 2013 and transferred to Green Valley High School in August 2022.