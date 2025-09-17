Henderson Expo gives small businesses a big stage for connection and networking

HENDERSON (KTNV) — More than 100 local shops and startups are gathering at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson on Wednesday for a small business expo hosted by the Henderson Chamber of Commerce.

The event, which is free and open to the public, kicks off at 3 p.m. It offers a chance for local entrepreneurs to connect with the community and network with fellow business owners.

I spoke to one local business owner who shared her excitement to attend her first expo.

Henderson Expo gives small businesses a big stage

For some, it's a brand new experience. Daelyn Woods is the owner of Woods Family Sandwiches, and she says she is excited to meet more of the community.

"I think of us like the Cheers of sandwich shops; we know everyone's name," she said.

She says that personal touch is what sets her shop apart from larger chains.

"We slice everything fresh here," she said. "I still don't think our prices are higher than the big-name sandwich shops, where I don't even want to compare us."

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce says events like this are vital for the local economy.

"That's what the community thrives off of is small business, and a lot of time they don't have a lot of money to compete with the larger conglomerates," a representative said.

The owner of Woods Family Sandwiches says the networking has already paid off.

"I already have some orders from networking with them," she said.

Starting her business wasn't easy.

"I went in here with nothing. I didn't take a loan, I didn't have any money. It was very, very tough throughout the way," she said. "It's very difficult as a small business, but without them, I couldn't do it."

The Chamber of Commerce says the expo is a great opportunity for anyone thinking of starting their own business to see what the community has to offer.

