HENDERSON (KTNV) — Prestige Banquet and Event Center in Henderson announced it is closing its doors indefinitely, leaving dozens of couples and families without a venue — some just weeks before their scheduled events.

WATCH | Shellye Leggett heard from one woman left scrambling before her wedding:

Henderson event center closes suddenly, leaving couples scrambling weeks before their events

Xochi Valdivia spent two years planning her dream wedding after being with her fiancé, Corey, for nearly 18 years. The big day is set for Sept. 26th. But on Friday, she woke up to a nightmare.

A vendor she had hired reached out first with the news.

"The lady I picked for my photo booth, Las Vegas photo booth, and Las Vegas floral rental. Same lady, April, contacted me on Friday and said, 'Hey, I just wanted to check with you if you got an email from Prestige saying that they're closed,'" Valdivia said.

An email from the venue arrived in the middle of the night, stating the business is closing on Sept. 1.

"I started immediately trying to figure out what I was gonna do," Valdivia said. "I have not slept. I've been depressed. It's just been very hard."

The email offered to transfer her wedding to another venue, but that second location was already booked on her wedding date. Valdivia is now trying to get her deposit of more than $7,500 back.

"I have my last dress fitting Friday and I'm not even excited because I'm just nervous, like I'm scared now," Valdivia said. "What could happen when you trust the venue and trust people and they let you down?"

With more than 180 family members and friends already headed to Las Vegas in September, Valdivia said the timing couldn't be worse. Messages show the venue has dozens of other contracts now left in limbo.

Valdivia has since found a new venue at the last minute.

"Signature Event Center is her venue, and it's Las Vegas Photo Booth and Las Vegas Floral Rental. She does all three," Valdivia said.

I called Prestige Banquet and Event Center to get answers and left a message, but the owners have not responded. Valdivia said she plans to take legal action if her refund does not arrive soon.

For some customers, the clock is still ticking. Their weddings, birthdays and other celebrations are right around the corner, meaning finding another venue isn't just inconvenient — it's an emergency.

"It's devastating to know at 30 days out and here I am starting all over again," Valdivia said.

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