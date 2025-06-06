Watch Now
Henderson deputy chief placed on leave following hiring of new police chief

Jonathan Boucher
KTNV
FILE - Jonathan Boucher, deputy chief of the Henderson Police Department.
Jonathan Boucher
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police Deputy Chief Jonathan Boucher was placed on leave, the city confirms to Channel 13 on Thursday.

This comes just as Henderson hired a new police chief, Reggie Rader, a former deputy chief of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Former Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick was given an ultimatum to resign or be fired earlier this year. She has since run a campaign for mayor against the current Henderson mayor, Michelle Romero.

The department recently welcomed Boucher back from FBI training in March 2025.

The City of Henderson states:

"Deputy Chief Boucher is an employee of the City and is currently on leave. We cannot provide any additional information regarding personnel matters." 

