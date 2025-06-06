Henderson deputy chief placed on leave following hiring of new police chief

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police Deputy Chief Jonathan Boucher was placed on leave, the city confirms to Channel 13 on Thursday.

This comes just as Henderson hired a new police chief, Reggie Rader, a former deputy chief of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Former Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick was given an ultimatum to resign or be fired earlier this year. She has since run a campaign for mayor against the current Henderson mayor, Michelle Romero.

The department recently welcomed Boucher back from FBI training in March 2025.

Welcoming back Deputy Chief Jonathan Boucher from the FBI Academy! After 10 weeks of rigorous training, DC Boucher represented the Henderson Police Department with honor, professionalism, and unwavering dedication. We’re proud to have him back serving our community! pic.twitter.com/Xs2sd1CCZS — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) March 24, 2025

The City of Henderson states:

"Deputy Chief Boucher is an employee of the City and is currently on leave. We cannot provide any additional information regarding personnel matters."