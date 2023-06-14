Henderson city parks ranked among top 20 in the nation

LAS VEGAS (KTVN) — Want to go outside for a walk, bike ride, or picnic in Henderson? The City of Henderson announced its parks rank among the best in the nation on Tuesday.

The City of Henderson came in 19th in the nation in the most recent Trust for Public Land's ParkScore Index, "a national gold-standard comparison of park systems across the 100 most populated cities in the United States," a city spokesperson stated.

Henderson is home to 336,000 residents, 71 award-winning neighborhood and community parks, nine aquatics facilities, eight recreation centers, and a more than 220-mile trail system, the spokesperson noted.

"It truly is an honor to once again to have our park system recognized as one of the best in the country," Henderson Parks and Recreation director Shari Ferguson stated in the prepared release.

The Trust for Public's index is a rating system that annually measures park systems according to five categories:



Access

Investment

Amenities

Acreage

Equity

"Improving our status in this year's ranking is a testament to our commitment to quality of life as we fulfill our purpose in providing divers and innovative recreation and cultural opportunities through premier parks, trails and facilities," Ferguson stated.

To date, 75% of Henderson residents live within a 10-minute walk to a public park, city officials noted.

Find more information about the City of Henderson's Trust for Public Land's Index score here.