Henderson celebrating 70th public park with grand opening

HENDERSON, Nev. (ktnv) — Henderson locals will soon get to enjoy a new public park. Dundee Jones Park is officially opening Wednesday with full fanfare.

On May 3, the Jeffreys Street area park will have a 3 p.m. grand opening. The City of Henderson will put on festivities including games, park pals, givaways, and refreshments.

According to city officials, Dundee Jones will be the 70th park in Henderson's jurisdiction.

The park will include the following:



Two play areas.

A splash pad.

Shade structures.

Walking paths with a fitness station.

A dog park.

Two pickleball courts.

A mural and other architectural details honoring the late Dundee Jones who had a love for fly fishing.

Dundee Jones was, "the City of Henderson's first Parks and Recreation Department Director from 1973-1997, Jones’ tireless dedication laid the foundation for the City of Henderson’s nationally recognized and award-winning park system," according to the city.

Mayor Michelle Romero, Councilmembers, City leadership, Parks and Recreation Director Shari Ferguson and members of the Jones family will be present during the ceremony.