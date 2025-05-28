Watch Now
Henderson City Manager expected to provide update on new police chief search

KTNV
Left to Right: Henderson City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause, former Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick
HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson City manager/ CEO, Stephanie Garcia-Vause, is expected to provide an update on the Henderson Police Chief recruitment today at 4 p.m.

This update comes on the heels of former Henderson police chief Hollie Chadwick announcing her run as mayor for the city of Henderson.

In March 2024, Chadwick says she was terminated from her position as the police chief of Henderson.

Captain Anthony Branchini is acting as the interim police chief for Henderson.

You can tune in to this article to watch the livestream of the update.

