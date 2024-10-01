Henderson City Council to discuss setting aside extra money for Somerset Park construction

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson City Council will discuss approving additional funds to be set aside for Somerset Park construction at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m.

The Somerset Park community has been fighting through massive leaks and several sinkholes due to the failing water distribution system.

The city broke ground on constructionto fully replace the water distribution system at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, and now crews are in their third week of construction.

Construction is expected to last 45 dayswith construction going on Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Water shutoffs are expected during construction hours for several buildings.

The company working with the city on this construction project is Triple J Trenching.

At the city council meeting on Tuesday, the council is expected to ratify a contract with Triple J Trenching for the replacement of the water distribution system. That contract has a current maximum of $603,870.00 to complete the project.

The city council will also discuss approving $1.2 million that would be set aside for additional work or if any construction issues occur that would increase the cost of construction over $603,870.00.

The city tells me setting aside the $1.2 million, does not mean the project will cost that much, it would be set aside just in case if it's needed to finish this project. The cost is still expected to be under $604,000 as of now.

The city tells me the current estimate still stands for this project of the total cost being between $400,000 - $600,000.

The city will front the cost of this project using taxpayer dollars, then a tax lien will be placed on each of the 85 condos inside the Somerset Park community, starting September 2025.

That amount of the tax lien on each property would be dependent on the final cost of the project. The city estimates for the tax lien to be between $5,000 - $7,000 per property. It's expected to be paid off over the time of eight quarters.

Several residents tell Channel 13, they would barely be able to afford the cost of the estimated tax lien now, but would not be able to afford the cost if extra work or construction issues occur.

