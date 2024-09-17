Construction begins in Somerset Park to fix community's water distribution system

Construction crews just started work to replace the water distribution system at Somerset Park in Henderson.

The failing water distribution system has led to massive leaks and several sinkholes in the community.

Channel 13 has detailed stories of residents in the community and their struggles for the past three weeks.

Residents tell me they're hoping this new construction will give them some relief soon.

“Just being here the last two years and shutting off the water was always a big hectic situation," said Jose Villa, a three-year resident of Somerset Park. "It’s just a really big relief now they’re finally doing something.”

Villa lives at Somerset Park with his wife and three kids. He says the water system and massive leaks have been a nightmare to deal with.

“It’s pretty bad. There’s just so much water everywhere," Villa said.

That won't last for much longer.

Crews from the City of Henderson started working Monday morning.

They're expected to be in the community replacing the water distribution system Monday through Friday , from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. for at least the next nine weeks.

Not only will crews be replacing the underground piping, but they'll also fill in several sinkholes around the community, including one that has shut down access to an entire parking lot in the community.

“I actually ran it over. I was the first one to run it over but my truck didn’t get stuck," Villa said.

Villa is one of the residents forced to park elsewhere due to that sinkhole.

"Yeah it’s been a really big inconvenience, and I mean I have to get my groceries and walk all the way towards it like I’m living in an old apartment complex," Villa said.

That's one of the many issues residents hope will be fixed by this project, but Villa hopes more changes will come.

“Hopefully they’ll take care of all the car ports because I know that’s one of the biggest concerns right now when it comes to our situation because our carports are pretty run down," Villa said.

As for this project, the city has still yet to release a price for the construction.

The city states it will be released at a later date in case additional issues are found.

The entire project includes the water system replacement, fixing the sinkholes and paving. It's expected to take at least 45 days to complete.