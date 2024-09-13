Somerset Park plan is set, but how much will it cost?

HENDERSON (KTNV) — For weeks, you've heard the horror stories of massive leaks and sinkholes in the Somerset Park community of Henderson, but now a plan is in place to fix the mess.

Construction to replace the water distribution system at Somerset Park will start next week.

All residents got a letter from the City of Henderson on their doors Thursday night with details about the project.

Unable to display PDF. Download instead.

I asked Somerset Park condo owner Irene Montano how she feels about this letter and if she feels like it details the project enough.

“No, there’s no... it gives just the basic understanding of what’s going to happen and what to expect," Montano said.

Montano has owned her condo at Somerset Park for a year. She plans to stay during construction.

“We’re going to ride it out and see where it takes us," Montano said.

Here's what we know about the plan

The letter states the construction starts next week: the week of September 16.

Monday and Tuesday night, September 16 and September 17, water will be off intermittently between 9 p.m. through 5 a.m.

Construction activity is expected to happen near the intersections of Haren Drive and Kristen Lane, and Sunset Road and Natalee Drive during that time.

After the initial water shut offs, the City of Henderson said, "There may be limited water service disruptions of 2-6 hours per building, with advance notice provided."

Construction will go on daily Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a total of 45 days.

The city said construction should take about two and a half weeks per building area.

This is all information listed in the letter provided to residents Thursday night.

A big piece is missing from the letter though — the cost.

I asked Montano if it is concerning that they're going to start the construction without knowing the cost. She said it is extremely concerning.

The letter states, "The total cost will be based on the completed project cost."

The city also states the money will be recouped with a tax lien on each property.

“We’re looking at a pretty steep increase," Montano said.

The tax lien won't start until next September, but Montano said she's nervous about increased HOA fees starting next year as well.

The HOA board approved a fee increase during a board meeting Monday. The fee increase is from $347.50 to $412.

As for the project, the contractor will also remove and reinstall patio concrete and pave the road where necessary and in the areas crew digs up.

“I’m glad that they will be fixing it, but who’s going to be pretty much taking the bill on that," Montano said.

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero told Channel 13 on September 3 that the whole project would cost between $400,000 to $600,000, causing a tax lien of over $200 a month on each property.

However, the Somerset Park HOA management company CAMCO told Channel 13 this week they couldn't find a plan cheaper than $1.4 million to fully replace the water distribution system.

Montano said she's nervous about how high the price can go.

"The damage is more than they anticipated," Montano said.

I reached out to the city for answers on what the price will be and if they have an estimated cost. I have yet to hear back.

According to the city, as of now, all residents will be able to stay in their homes during construction.