Henderson Chamber of Commerce bringing together manufacturing businesses to discuss tariff impacts

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The manufacturing industry in Henderson can be traced all the way back to the 1940s. Today, you can still find everything from plastics to ice cream and craft beer being made there.

Established in 2014, Crafthaus Brewery in Henderson puts out about 1,500 barrels annually.

"We're hands-on brewing the beer from grain to glass," said owner and co-founder Wyndee Forrest. "And we're also very hands-on with packaging the beer on a weekly basis."

However, Forrest says that in recent months they've faced the same economic uncertainty as many other small businesses in Southern Nevada.

"The tariffs have gone from 25% to 50% and it's hard to keep up," Forrest said. "With the market changing, it's a challenge."

Forrest says that everything from the steel and aluminum they use for packaging to malt and raw materials like fruit purees has all seen a price increase.

While they could raise their prices for consumers, she says it would make them less competitive with larger beer companies that have more resources to rebound.

I asked her if the tariffs continue, how it would affect their production long term or even if it was sustainable. Forrest says, it's not.

"If it continues long term, there's not really a great outlook for any local craft brewer," Forrest said.

Henderson Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Scott Muelrath says the belief is that, eventually, everything will even out.

"There has to be an expectation that there's an end game to this," Muelrath said.

Muelrath added that there have been mixed conclusions from small businesses when it comes to the tariffs.

"The potential layering on of tariffs has made some products not as competitive compared to the international competitors," Muelrath said. "On the flipside, though, there is very much an awareness nationally of 'Buy American,' and that has resulted in some of our manufacturers being able to expand their product lines."

This week, the Chamber of Commerce is holding a luncheon to bring manufacturing businesses like Forrest's together to discuss manufacturing challenges.

"I'm looking forward to anything else they might have we can put in our tool belt and help us brace for an uncertain future," Forrest said.

In the meantime, she added, it's locals who can make the biggest impact as they weather the tariff storm.

"What can make an immediate difference is people coming and supporting our local breweries," Forrest said.

The luncheon is taking place this Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Masterpiece Cuisine at Sun City Anthem at 2450 Hampton Road in Henderson.

If you'd like to attend, you can still register for the event here.