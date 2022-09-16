Henderson Aces fans back team despite game three loss

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces fans at a Water Street Plaza watch party in Henderson began Thursday evening full of enthusiasm and hope that the team would clinch the Final victory and a champtionship

"It is absolutely amazing out here," Sonya Wright said. "I look around and I see all of these people showing up to represent our girls. This is spectacular."

Those same fans were largely quiet during game three of the WNBA Finals as their team was easily handled by the Connecticut Sun Thursday.

Despite the 105-76 thumping the Aces took, die hard fans like Kaela Maglio said they weren't close to giving up on the team.

"There's still positive vibes out there," Maglio said.

She said the games have been about more than just wins or losses.

"Win or lose this team has made me proud," Maglio said. "I was born and raised in Las Vegas."

She said she was a basketball player herself back-in-the-day while growing up in Las Vegas.

As soon as the Aces came to town, Maglio said she was hooked because the gritty team gave her, and the girls in her community, inspiration.

"This means a lot because I was one of those little girls growing up here," she said. "I started playing basketball in junior high, like one of our local junior high schools here, as well as high school, so I grew up looking up to players."

Henderson will host another watch party for WNBA Final game 4 Sunday at 1:00 p.m.