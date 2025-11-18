Heavy rain passes through the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rounds of rain at times, mostly cloudy, chilly temperatures in the 50s. Rain chances near 100%. Rumbles of thunder

Passing showers will continue through the evening with temperatures expected in the low 50s.

Looking to tonight, rain chances drop below 50% after midnight.

Rain totals range from 0.50" to 1" around Las Vegas through midnight. A Flood Watch is in place, and several Flood Advisories have been issued.

Here's a look at the radar

With rainfall this heavy and widespread, that means the roads are slick going into Tuesday afternoon.

Check out some of the sights one of our reporters captured as he was traveling around town Tuesday:

Widespread rain leaving some valley roads with flooding

We are seeing some ponding in low-lying areas, and some rolling power outages are affecting traffic lights. Use caution as you are getting around town.

WATCH: Lights flashing red at busy valley intersection as rain pours