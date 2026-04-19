Heavy police presence reported in North Las Vegas amid ongoing 'domestic disturbance'

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is responding to concerns about police activity in the area of Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road on Sunday.

An ongoing "domestic disturbance" is the reason for the heavy police presence in the area, a spokesperson for NLVPD told Channel 13 in an email.

"At this time, the situation is isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the general public," Officer Roberto Vaquera wrote.

Vaquera says officers are working to safely resolve the situation. The situation is still active, and "no further details are available at this time," he added.

The response from NVLPD comes after a viewer contacted Channel 13 requesting information about police activity in their neighborhood. We were told of a "SWAT team and three dozen NLV police trucks as well as three ambulances" in the area.

"The public would like to know why. Residents feeling trapped," the viewer wrote.

This is a developing story.

If you have a question, concern, or story idea for Channel 13, leave us a note at ktnv.com/letstalk or submit a tip to our News Desk at ktnv.com/tips.