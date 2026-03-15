Heat safety top of mind for Red Rock Canyon visitors ahead of record-shattering heat wave

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A mid-March Saturday at Red Rock Canyon is always going to be busy, but there was one big difference today: we saw near-record high temperatures across Southern Nevada, but that didn't keep locals and visitors from enjoying a beautiful day in the desert.

Channel 13 went out to Calico Basin this afternoon to catch up with hikers and climbers to see how they're staying cool while enjoying some time in the great outdoors.

WATCH | Guy Tannenbaum talks with Calico Basin visitors for their tips on staying cool

Heat safety top of mind for Red Rock Canyon visitors ahead of intense heat wave

Clayton Dickerson, Kendall Klos and Tristan Troftgruben are visiting Las Vegas from Wyoming for spring break and were greeted with scorching temps — especially for them!

"It's definitely hot out here," Troftgruben said. "When we first found out we were coming here for spring break and realized how hot it was, we said, 'that's pretty hot.' We haven't spent a lot of time over here, so we thought maybe that's just normal."

KTNV

This kind of heat is actually arriving way earlier than we're used to, but longtime locals are trying to take advantage of it.

"The sun beating down on you is a little bit hot, but when you're out in the mountains it's perfect hiking weather," said Corie Horvath.

Horvath is a frequent flier at Red Rock Canyon and had her kids ready for the near-record temps on Saturday.

KTNV

"We make sure that we give them plenty of nutrients before we head out, we bring snacks, we bring a ton of water," Horvath said. "I think that's the biggest thing that we see people not from Vegas forget is water — in the Vegas heat that's the most important thing for us as hikers and explorers, and sunscreen."

Even though they're not from here, Dickerson, Klos and Troftgruben were ready to handle the heat, too.

KTNV

"Sunscreen, hats — we're trying to climb in the shade as much as possible instead of on the sunny side," Dickerson said.

"Taking off our shoes to cool down," Klos said.

They all hit the nail on the head!

You should wear lightweight and light colored clothes to help you stay cool — of course your favorite hat and lots of sunscreen, too.

KTNV

Perhaps most importantly, though, experts say you should drink one to two liters of water each hour you're out on a trail.

"Listen to your body," Horvath said. "Take your time, try to stick to shaded areas, stay hydrated, rest when you need to, and try not to get lost."

As we look ahead, temperatures near 100 are on the way next week — that means our previous all-time record high for March (93, set on March 26, 2022) will be shattered, and our earliest triple digit day on record (May 5, 2017) is in serious jeopardy.

KTNV

"We'll go find a lake somewhere and cool down at some point!" Klos said with a laugh.

You might brush off all of those heat safety tips and reminders as stuff you always hear — especially if you're a longtime local or an experienced hiker.

However, this is a big deal: our bodies aren't adjusted to this kind of intense heat just yet this early in the year, so please make sure to stay extra hydrated and take care of yourself and others over the next couple weeks!