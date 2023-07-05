Heat illness suspected in death of California man at Death Valley National Park

(KTNV) — Scorching temperatures in Death Valley National Park may have been fatal for a man whose body was discovered Monday morning.

A maintenance worker found the 65-year-old man from San Diego, Calif. dead inside his vehicle, National Park Service officials stated in a news release.

The man was declared dead at the scene where his car was found, approximately 30 miles off-road from North Highway.

"Extreme heat appears to have caused his death," according to NPS.

Temperatures in Death Valley reached 126 degrees on Sunday, with an overnight low temperature of 98 degrees.

Investigators noted the man's vehicle was operational when it was discovered — but the vehicle's air conditioning was not. His window was also rolled down, which officials said was "further indication that the air conditioning was not functioning when the man was driving."

Further, "the investigation suggests that heat-related illness may have caused the driver to run off the road," officials stated.

Tire tracks from the man's vehicle ran along the shoulder of the road before veering off, according to investigators. Officials said the vehicle did not appear to have crashed, but it had two flat tires when stopped.

Park rangers, deputies from the Inyo County Sheriff's Office and investigators from the Inyo County Coroner's Office responded.

As of this report, the man had not been publicly identified.