Hearing for former Raiders Damon Arnette delayed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The hearing for former Raiders' player Damon Arnette has been pushed back to next week.

That's after he failed to physically appear in court on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Arnette reached a plea deal on two misdemeanor charges after being indicted by a grand jury on assault and weapon charges. That was regarding a January 2022 incident where he pointed a gun at valet attendants at Park MGM.

On Wednesday, Arnette was scheduled to enter his guilty plea. However, only his attorney was there. A Clark County District Judge said he wouldn't move forward with the hearing unless Arnette was present so he could make sure that Arnette understood "no guns means no guns."

Arnette's attorney asked if the hearing could be kicked back to Justice Court because it was now a misdemeanor charge. However the judge declined and reiterated that he wanted Arnette in court. Arnette's attorney countered by asking if he could appear using Bluetooth but the judge said no.

According to Arnette's attorney, the cornerback is currently at training camp with the Dallas Cowboys and is expecting to sign with them.

The judge scheduled the next hearing for Monday at 10 a.m.