Health centers provide crucial services to uninsured families during National Health Center Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada health centers are offering free services to families in need, including booster seats and vaccines for children, as part of National Health Center Week.

The Fremont Public Health Center, which provides services to uninsured and Medicaid patients locally, is offering free booster seats, car seat safety checks, and vaccines this week.

WATCH | The importance of accessible care for Nevadans

Local health centers offer free services during Health Center Week

Trinity Lejan, a mother of six, relies on the center to keep her family healthy.

"Absolutely that's imperative, and with the city's help, I really do appreciate that," Lejan said.

For families like Lejan's, back-to-school preparation includes ensuring their children's health and safety.

KTNV

"With education and just showing up, being there, we're getting all the help we want and deserve," Lejan said.

Randy Smith, CEO of the health center, emphasized the urgent need for these services.

"Right now, we still see a substantial portion of our patients that don't have insurance, and yet we're still providing them high-quality, comprehensive care to help them maintain the best quality of life they can," Smith said.

KTNV

Last year alone, the Southern Nevada Community Health Center served more than 11,500 patients, with over half being uninsured.

While the White House has stated there will be no cuts to Medicaid, Smith expressed concern about recent federal policy changes that could impact their ability to provide care.

KTNV

"Medicaid makes up about 25% of our business, and if there are any cuts to eligibility or to reimbursement, that could have some serious financial impacts on our organization. And that just puts more pressure on the services we provide for the uninsured," Smith said.

The center offers comprehensive care, from physicals to mental health services.

KTNV

"We also provide integrated behavioral health, so when a patient comes in and talks to their provider and expresses concerns around mental health, we can often get them an appointment that same day," Smith said.

For Lejan, this support is essential for her family's success.

"We are ready for school and we're happy to be here and ready for the year," Lejan said.

KTNV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.